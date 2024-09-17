Census will be conducted soon: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the decadal census exercise will be conducted soon adding that the details regarding it will be made public after the census is announced The decennial exercise was previously extended from Dec 31, 2020 to Dec 21, 2021. (PTI photo)

The home minister’s remarks came during a press conference to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s third term at the Centre.

“Census will be conducted soon,” Shah said at the National Media Centre.

“Whenever we announce the census, all information will be made public”, he said.

The decennial exercise was previously extended from December 31, 2020 to December 21, 2021; and then for another six months each till December 2022.

Originally, the fieldwork of house-listing and housing census, the first phase of Census 2021, along with the updating of National Population Register (NPR) was to be conducted in a period of 45 days during April 2020 to September 2020 in different states and UTs, depending on their local conditions and other priorities. After the house listing, the population enumeration was to be carried out between February 9 and 28, 2021.

Shah continued to highlight the achievement of 100-days of Modi government’s third term.

“For the first time after 60 years, there is an atmosphere of political stability in the country, and we have also experienced continuity of policies”, he added.

The home minister also praised the country’s foreign policy.

“India, for the first time, has an assertive foreign policy with a spine and a robust internal and external security mechanism”, Shah said.

He said that the BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth ₹3 lakh crore, tax benefit for the middle class, credit guarantee scheme for the medium and small-scale enterprises, insurance cover for all senior citizens above 70 years of age, implementation of three new criminal laws, and other schemes that have been announced, taken up in the third term so far.

“We have been able to implement this much work successfully in first 100 days because Modi Ji had asked the bureaucracy six months before the Lok Sabha elections to complete all the works in pipeline so that the new government doesn’t have any problem,” Shah said.

Shah also shed light on the recent spurt in train accidents.

“The government is working on a protection scheme to ensure such incidents do not take place in future”, he said.