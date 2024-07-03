Champai Soren resigns, Hemant set to return as Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren is set to become the chief minister of Jharkhand, replacing incumbent Champai Soren, who resigned from the post following Hemant’s return within days after coming out of jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Champai Soren resigned as Jharkhand chief minister to Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Twitter Photo)

Hemant, who staked claim to form the next government on Wednesday soon after Champai resigned to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, is likely to take oath as chief minister for the third time on Thursday, ruling alliance leaders said.

“I have resigned on my own. This is a decision of our alliance, which is very strong. Earlier, the alliance had given me the responsibility in special political circumstances. Now Hemant Babu is back. The alliance today decided unanimously to choose him as our leader. I am giving back the responsibility that was given to me,” Champai told reporters outside Raj Bhawan, flanked by Hemant.

The unanimous decision to anoint Hemant was taken in the legislature party meeting of the INDIA alliance front, including the JMM, Congress and the RJD, at the residence of chief minister Champai on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Hemant, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir and state unit president Rajesh Thakur, among others.

“The chief minister has already said what needs to be said. You will be informed about future developments,” Hemant told reporters after the meeting.

The lone legislator of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Vinod Singh, who has extended his support to the JMM, was also present in the meeting.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson, who was also present at Raj Bhawan, said the governor is likely to invite Hemant for oath-taking on Friday.

Champai took charge of the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government on February 2, three days after the directorate of enforcement (ED) arrested the then chief minister Hemant on January 31 on money laundering charges in connection with an alleged land scam in the state capital.

The decision to bring Hemant back at the helm comes five days after the JMM executive president came out of jail following bail granted by the Jharkhand high court in the ED case on June 28.