Chandrayaan 2: Meet the women at the helm of the space mission

If all goes well, Chandrayaan-2 will become the first space mission to make a soft landing on the South Pole of the moon. After Chandrayaan-1 (2008) and the Mars Orbiter Mission (2013), it will be India’s third mission to a celestial body and the first to land on one. It will also be the first flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rocket after its induction into the Indian Space Research Organisation’s operational fleet of launch vehicles.

In another first, the mission is being led by two women. The director responsible for the entire project, from start to finish, is Muthayya Vanitha. And Ritu Karidhal is the mission director who will coordinate Chandrayaan-2 when the satellite is injected into orbit.

“Women have led various satellite launches in the past, but this is the first time both the mission director and project director of such a huge project are women. Vanitha was appointed last year. It is good to see more and more women taking up leadership roles and this will continue in future missions of ISRO as well,” said Dr M Annadurai, former director of the ISRO satellite centre in Bengaluru.

Muthayya is an electronics system engineer from the UR Rao Satellite Centre . She specialises in digital signal processing and has written numerous papers on satellite communications. She has worked as deputy project director on the first Indian remote sensing satellite used for mapping (Cartosat 1), the second ocean application satellite (Oceansat 2), and the Indo-French satellite for studying the water cycle and energy exchanges in the tropics (Megha-Tropiques).

In 2006, she received the best woman scientist award from the Astronautical Society of India. The science journal Nature has named her as one of the five scientists to watch out for in 2019.

For Karidhal, this will not be the first big-ticket space launch. She was deputy operations director on India’s Mars mission.

“Since my childhood, I realised that science was not just a subject for me, it was a passion. Presently I am working on Chandrayaan 2, this is the first Indian lunar mission where a rover will rove on the lunar surface. When you are passionate about something, it just keeps you going, it doesn’t matter who is in front of you or what obstacles comes -- that all doesn’t matter,” Karidhal said in a video for Google India.

She studied aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Science and received ISROs young scientist award in 2007.

Talking about women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, she said on the video: “My advice to young girls is to pursue your dreams and passions without worrying about any problems. Don’t give up your dreams. For parents, they should support their daughters, believe me, they will make you proud.”

The indigenous rover and lander on Chandrayaan 2 will be India’s first step towards robotic space exploration.

“What drives team ISRO to such quantum leaps? It is the belief in ourselves, it is team excellence, it is the learning from past missions, both successes and failures. It is the sublime combination of the wisdom of elders and the innovative power of the young generation. It is the preparedness for all imaginable scenarios, it is transformational leadership at all levels,” said K Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, in a video address.

