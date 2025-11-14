Chapra election result LIVE: Khesari Lal Yadav trails by over 2,000 votes against BJP's Chhoti Kumari

Bhojpuri singer and actor Shatrughan Yadav, popularly known as Khesari Lal Yadav, is contesting from the Chapra assembly constituency on the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) ticket in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. He is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari by more than 2,000 votes, as per EC trends at 2 pm. Chhapra election result: The 39-year-old artist, a native of Chapra, joined the RJD in the presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav in October this year. (PTI)

According to ECI data at 2 pm, after seven of 28 rounds of counting, Yadav is trailing behind by 2,592 votes. BJP candidate Chhoti Kumar is leading in the assembly constituency, while Jan Suraaj Party's Jai Prakash Singh is also trailing. Follow Bihar election results 2025 LIVE updates

The Election Commission began the counting of votes for the Bihar assembly polls 2025 at 8 am on Friday. The state went to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and recorded an overall "historic" voter turnout of 66.91 per cent.

Who is Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav, born in Chapra, is a popular Bhojpuri film star and playback singer, celebrated by youth across Bihar. The 39-year-old artist, who is contesting from his home constituency on the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) ticket, only joined the party in October this year.

RJD's campaign in Chapra aimed to engage Khesari's celebrity appeal to attract young voters in the assembly constituency.

Before Bihar went into the second and final phase of voting, Khesari Lal Yadav had exuded confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the assembly elections.

He told reporters, "Humara muskaan bata raha hai ki hamara sarkaar aa raha hai (My smile is showing that our government is coming)...We do not get discouraged; rather, we make efforts."

While he expressed his confidence in his party and its alliance, he also called for the maintenance of mutual respect.

Khesari Lal Yadav constituency: Chapra

Chapra assembly constituency is a part of Saran district and is dubbed as a key political battleground with Rajput and Yadav candidates historically dominating the electoral battles there.

Chapra also has a strong Muslim and OBC groups presence, primarily from the Koeri and Kurmi communities.

In the 2020 assembly election, BJP candidate Rakhi Gupta, who is contesting as an Independent in the 2025 polls, defeated RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh to retain the seat.