Chased by dog, food delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor in Hyderabad, critical

A food delivery executive was critically injured after he jumped off the third floor of a building, after being chased by a ferocious pet dog of the customer in upscale Banjara Hills on Wednesday night, the police said.

According to Banjara Hills inspector of police M Narender, the injured, identified as Mohammed Rizwan (23) from Sriramnagar area in Yousufguda, is undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and his condition is critical.

The inspector said Rizawan, who works with food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments at Road No. 6, Banjara Hills, to deliver a food parcel to a customer, identified as Shobhana.

“As Rizwan was handing over the parcel to the customer, the pet dog of her family, a German Shepherd, rushed out of the house and pounced on him. Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan made an attempt to escape by running for safety. But the dog chased him and he jumped from the third floor of the apartment,” Narender said.

Rizwan fell on the ground and suffered injuries. Meanwhile, Shobhana, along with other neighbours, rushed to his rescue and shifted him to the NIMS for treatment. He is still unconscious and his condition is said to be critical,” the inspector said.

Following a complaint from Rizwan’s brother Mohammed Khaja on Thursday evening, the Banjara Hills police booked a case under Section 336 (causing injuries due to negligence) against Shobhana. The case is under investigation.

