e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes letter to PM Modi over paddy procurement issue

Baghel also mentioned about the several attempts made by him to meet the prime minister in Delhi but he has not been provided an appointment till date.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:53 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he met Union Agriculture Minister and Union Food Minister again last week to present his demands but Union government has not reconsidered its decision regarding procurement.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he met Union Agriculture Minister and Union Food Minister again last week to present his demands but Union government has not reconsidered its decision regarding procurement.(HT FILE Photo)
         

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested for procurement of paddy in the state at Rs 2500 per quintal along with the inclusion of 32 lakh metric tons of rice into central pool.

Baghel also mentioned about the several attempts made by him to meet the prime minister in Delhi but he has not been provided an appointment till date.

This is the third letter by the CM to PM Modi in last three months over paddy procurement issue.

The Chief Minister stated in his letter that every year a large quantity of paddy is procured under Decentralized Procurement Scheme in Chhattisgarh for the state’s requirement and central pool.

“The process of paddy procurement is about to begin to financially empower the farmers of Chhattisgarh. But, Government of India’s Food Ministry informed last month that Government of India would not procure rice/paddy for central pool from the states. I would like to draw your attention towards the fact that payment of proper value of their yield has resulted in prosperity and accelerated development in rural areas. Chhattisgarh remained untouched by the recession across the state in the fields of construction, automobiles etc. This also indicates that the hike in minimum support price has positive effects on financial condition of farmers and also boosts overall economy,” stated the CM in his letter.

He further said that he met Union Agriculture Minister and Union Food Minister again last week to present his demands but Union government has not reconsidered its decision regarding procurement.

“Chhattisgarh is known as the ‘rice bowl’ of India. Government of India’s decision may have adverse effects on procurement along with other long-term negative impacts,” he said in the letter.

Chief Minister further said, “I request you again to kindly issue necessary directive-instructions for procurement of paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal in Chhattisgarh and to accept 32 lakh metric tons of paddy from Chhattisgarh for central pool.

tags
top news
Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
Jose Mourinho is back! This time as Tottenham Hotspur manager
Jose Mourinho is back! This time as Tottenham Hotspur manager
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sharad PawarGauri KhanIndia vs BangladeshRealme X2 ProDelhi Air QualityJharkhand Assembly Election 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News