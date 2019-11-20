Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes letter to PM Modi over paddy procurement issue

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:53 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested for procurement of paddy in the state at Rs 2500 per quintal along with the inclusion of 32 lakh metric tons of rice into central pool.

Baghel also mentioned about the several attempts made by him to meet the prime minister in Delhi but he has not been provided an appointment till date.

This is the third letter by the CM to PM Modi in last three months over paddy procurement issue.

The Chief Minister stated in his letter that every year a large quantity of paddy is procured under Decentralized Procurement Scheme in Chhattisgarh for the state’s requirement and central pool.

“The process of paddy procurement is about to begin to financially empower the farmers of Chhattisgarh. But, Government of India’s Food Ministry informed last month that Government of India would not procure rice/paddy for central pool from the states. I would like to draw your attention towards the fact that payment of proper value of their yield has resulted in prosperity and accelerated development in rural areas. Chhattisgarh remained untouched by the recession across the state in the fields of construction, automobiles etc. This also indicates that the hike in minimum support price has positive effects on financial condition of farmers and also boosts overall economy,” stated the CM in his letter.

He further said that he met Union Agriculture Minister and Union Food Minister again last week to present his demands but Union government has not reconsidered its decision regarding procurement.

“Chhattisgarh is known as the ‘rice bowl’ of India. Government of India’s decision may have adverse effects on procurement along with other long-term negative impacts,” he said in the letter.

Chief Minister further said, “I request you again to kindly issue necessary directive-instructions for procurement of paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal in Chhattisgarh and to accept 32 lakh metric tons of paddy from Chhattisgarh for central pool.