Chhattisgarh constable found dead amid recruitment scam; Congress seeks probe

Raipur: A 26-year-old police constable, suspected of involvement in alleged irregularities in the ongoing constable recruitment drive in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, was found dead on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The deceased, a native of Mahasamund district, was stationed at the Jalbandha police outpost in the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) area (Representative file photo)

The incident has triggered political uproar, with Congress demanding a high-level probe.

The deceased, a native of Mahasamund district, was stationed at the Jalbandha police outpost in the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) area. He had recently been assigned duty for the constable recruitment drive.

“He was found hanging from a tree in Rampur village near Rajnandgaon,” said superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Garg, adding that his family was informed.

Police said that a note written on the constable’s left palm alleged that lower-level employees were being framed in the recruitment scam, while senior officials were being shielded.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but further investigations are ongoing,” Garg said.

The constable recruitment drive for the Rajnandgaon police range, which covers four districts—Rajnandgaon, KCG, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, and Kabirdham—began on November 16 at the 8th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF). The process is being conducted with technical assistance from Hyderabad-based Timing Technology Company.

Garg said that the company is responsible for providing all technical equipment, managing data entry and storage, and controlling access to recruitment data.

Discrepancies in marks awarded during the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) recently came to light, prompting the filing of an FIR and the removal of several personnel, including Ratnakar, from duty.

Deputy SP Tanupriya Thakur, who oversaw the shot put event during the PET, filed the FIR on December 17 after discovering anomalies in a candidate’s marks.

While the FIR did not name specific individuals, it suggested possible involvement of technical team members, police personnel, and others.

The deceased’s brother alleged that the constable had told him over the phone on Friday that he was being falsely accused of involvement in the recruitment fraud.

Also Read: Police constable shoots self from service revolver in Greater Noida

“He said the constable accused senior officials of orchestrating the scam while framing lower-level staff,” said an officer.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a social media post, highlighted the note found on the constable’s hand.

“The statement ‘employees are being framed, officers are being saved’ is alarming. This shows corruption has taken place, and senior officers are involved. A thorough investigation is essential,” Baghel said.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities questioning police personnel and the technical team involved in the recruitment process.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290