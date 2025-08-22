China repeats ‘bully’ charge: How Beijing backed India amid 50% Trump tariff threats

In another sign of warming ties between Beijing and New Delhi, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong has expressed solidarity with India against the Donald Trump administration's tariffs on Indian exports and likened the US to a “bully”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xu Feihong said China will stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system at a time when the US is using tariffs to demand “exorbitant prices” from other countries, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

“The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India, and it has even threatened for more. China firmly opposes this,” Xu Feihong said on Thursday during a discussion on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin next week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.

“China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core,” Xu added.

Xu’s statement comes as Beijing and New Delhi take steps to recalibrate their ties against the backdrop of their strained relations with the Trump administration.

The two neighbours this week agreed to explore demarcating their disputed border as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited India on his first trip in three years.

