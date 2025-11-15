Chirag Paswan meets Nitish Kumar amid Bihar CM suspense: 'Best wishes to him...'

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met with the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, on Saturday to extend his congratulations for the National Democratic Alliance's huge victory in the assembly polls. Chirag Paswan tweeted about meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(ANI)

Chirag Paswan took to X and said that he “extended hearty congratulations and best wishes" to Nitish Kumar for “NDA's resounding majority”.

The NDA earlier recorded a sweeping majority in Bihar with 202 seats, defeating the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) emerged as the fourth-largest party in Bihar's 2025 assembly election results. Follow for live updates on Bihar election.

After meeting CM Nitish Kumar, Pawan told the reporters that he congratulated Nitish. Chirag Paswan also expressed happiness, stating that Nitish Kumar appreciated the role of every alliance partner in the NDA. He also called out the opposition for "misleading" people by setting up a false narrative between JD(U) and LJP (RV), news agency ANI reported.

"In Alauli, where I vote, I supported the JD(U) candidate. This shows that those were misleading regarding JD(U) and LJP(RV) and were just setting a false narrative," Paswan added.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid speculation over whether Nitish Kumar will retain the Chief Minister seat or not.

Earlier, when asked if he would take up the CM post, Chirag Paswan had said that PM Modi has entrusted him with responsibilities at the Centre. However, he also added that, "Right now, I would not take the deputy CM post. But, yes, some leader from my party would definitely assume it if we win.”

Nitish first became CM in the year 2000 and has since led the state through multiple coalitions, often switching alliances between the BJP and RJD.

Meanwhile, Chirag Pawan's LJP(RV) also made a big comeback by gaining victory in Bihar's 19 seats