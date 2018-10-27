CISF ASI killed in J&K’s Nogwam in shootout with militants

An assistant sub inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who was injured in a gun fight with militants Friday night in Nowgam area of Srinagar later died of his injuries, police said.

“In the intervening night a standoff fire by terrorists took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Nowgam area in which one ASI of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries. The attack was successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot,” a police spokesman said Saturday morning.

“The injured ASI was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention. However, he succumbed at the hospital. The martyred ASI has been identified as Rajendra Prasad.”

The area has been sanitized by the security forces.

On Wednesday, two militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area. One of them was a Phd scholar.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 09:38 IST