CJP announces Rajasthan protest over alleged house arrests, detentions, assaults

Baliyan questioned the grounds for the restrictions and described the action as a violation of activists’ civil rights to express their views through democratic means.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s Jaipur office, CJP national spokesperson Deepak Baliyan alleged that he had been placed under house arrest for four days at his home in the Kathumar area of Alwar district. “Personnel from four police stations were deployed outside my house,” he said, adding that his family members had also been harassed.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced a protest in Rajasthan within the next 10 days, alleging that police had placed activists under house arrest, illegally detained them and assaulted those seeking to participate in peaceful demonstrations.

What police actions has CJP alleged against its activists in Rajasthan?

What police actions has CJP alleged against its activists in Rajasthan?

CJP member Gigraj Jorli alleged that police prevented him from attending the organisation’s October 10 protest in Delhi by detaining him in his vehicle. He claimed that his colleague Surendra was also illegally detained and demanded accountability for the police action.

Another CJP member, Shashikant, alleged that he and his colleague Suraj Meena were detained and severely beaten at Gandhi Nagar police station on October 8. He further alleged that police seized their mobile phones and prevented them from seeking legal assistance. Speakers at the press conference demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegations and action against the personnel involved.

The organisation appealed to civil society groups, student organisations, unions and citizens to join the proposed protest, saying it would highlight alleged police excesses against students, women, journalists and social activists in Rajasthan.

The organisation has yet to announce a date for the protest. CJP representatives said further details would be shared in the coming days