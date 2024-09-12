CM Siddaramaiah warns of ‘ruthless action’ as communal tensions over Ganapati procession grips Mandya

Reacting to communal tensions that gripped Nagamangala town in Karnataka's Mandya district, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned of “ruthless action” against miscreants trying to divide people on the basis of caste or religion. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File)(HT_PRINT)

In a post on social media platform X, he requested the public not to succumb to “incitement” and cooperate with the authorities by maintaining peace and restraint.

Siddaramaiah said the government views the acts of vandalism “very seriously” and added that the Congress government's first priority is to “maintain peace and order in the society”.

He termed the incident as an “act of miscreants” and said more than 50 people have been arrested already in connection with the case.

What led to communal tension?

Clashes erupted between two groups after stones were allegedly thrown from a mosque at a Ganapati procession passing through the main road in Nagamangala town. Several Hindu youths placed the Ganesha idol in front of the police station and started a protest demanding immediate action. A group among them allegedly set fire to a few shops and also torched tyres which led to further escalation.

Mandya District Collector Kumar told news agency ANI that 54 people have been arrested in relation to the incident and probationary orders have been imposed with schools and colleges shut on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara denied any communal angle to the incident and said the police have brought the situation under “control”. “Yesterday's incident shouldn't have happened. What began as a small incident, it has ended. No major injuries or fights have happened. Police have taken the situation under control,” he added.

Union minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy attributed the cause of such incidents to "appeasement" politics and the alleged “inefficiency” of the state government in protecting one section of the society. “After this govt came to power in Karnataka, they wanted to give some impression that they are working for people of only one sector. That is why, these things are happening in Karnataka. It is a peaceful state. Kannadigas do not support such communal clashes,” Kumaraswamy said.

(With inputs from agencies)