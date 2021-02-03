Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD
As parts of Odisha experienced severe cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a fresh warning on continuance of chilly weather in eight other districts in next 24 hours, official sources said.
The districts which have been identified to experience the cold wave conditions are: Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.
Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 5 degree Celsius, followed by Daringbadi (7), Kerei (8), Nabarangpur (8.3), Koraput and Keonjhar (9 each), Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna (9.2 each), Bolangir (9.4), Nuapada (9.9) and Sundergarh (10), the met office said.
The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded minimum temperature at 12 and 13.3 degree Celsius respectively, the Met office said.
Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna and Phulbani experienced cold waves and severe cold wave conditions while Malkangiri witnessed heavy fog.
Meanwhile, the IMD has suggested infants and elderly to avoid prolonged exposure to cold during night or early in the morning.
It said that there will be no large change in minimum night temperature and it will be below normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 24 hours. The temperature will rise subsequently in the next 2 days by 3 to 4 degrees, it said in a release.
"The minimum temperature will, however, again fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius from February 8 over the districts of Odisha," the release said.
The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letter to all district collectors and the commissioners of different municipal corporations suggested taking measures to save people from the cold wave conditions.
