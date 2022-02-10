Cong, DMK & IUML walk out during Nirmala Sitharaman's reply in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed amassive showdown after Congress and other opposition parties staged a walkout during Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to MPs questions on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.



The finance minister hit out at the Congress after it staged a walkout with DMK and the IUML."Congress does not have the patience to sit in the House and face the truth. Instead, they run away," the minister said.

Earlier, the finance minister had launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the UPA government of giving away India's rights to secure food procurement policy.



“If their 2013 agreement with WTO had been implemented, this country could not have procured rice from farmers from 2017. Today, they are asking what we are doing for farmers,” the finance minister said in the Lower House.

“Every village has been electrified in India. 'Andhkaal' (time of darkness) prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house has got electricity in every village,” the minister said.





Nirmala Sitharaman's attacks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with news agency ANI had hit out at Rahul Gandhi. Responding to the Wayanad MP's allegations that the prime minister didn't speak on contentious issues like the Indo-China border tensions, Modi said Rahul didn't listen and didn't sit in the Parliament.



The Congress MP launched a counter, asking why should he listen to PM Modi.



