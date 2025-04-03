Menu Explore
‘Cong made Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule’: JP Nadda on Waqf bill

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2025 08:20 PM IST

The Waqf amendment bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, hours after it was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress of making Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule at the Centre.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda speaks in the house during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad Tv)
Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda speaks in the house during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad Tv)

"You made the Indian Muslim ladies second-grade citizens," Nadda said referring to the Congress party while participating in the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Upper House of Parliament.

"While triple talaq was banned in Muslim countries such as Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Syria several years ago, the Congress-led UPA government did nothing for Muslim women while it was in power for a decade. I stand in support of the (Waqf) Bill as its sole purpose is to bring reforms in managing the Waqf properties," PTI quoted the Bharatiya Janata Party president as saying.

He added that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the nation's interest, and accused the opposition of “trying to derail and divert the issue.”

Waqf amendment bill debate in Rajya Sabha

Waqf amendment bill debate in Rajya Sabha

The Waqf amendment bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, hours after it was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju, who moved the bill for passing in Rajya Sabha, said the government had strengthened mechanisms under the bill, including tribunals.

"We have included the Right to Appeal in this bill. If you don't get your right in the Tribunal, then you can file a petition in court under this Right to Appeal," he said.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill unconstitutional and alleged that it targets the Muslim community.

"They have brought this Act just for communal polarisation. Everybody knows who benefits when communal polarisation takes place," the Congress leader said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

