UP Cong holds OBC convention, seeks quota hike and caste census

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Thursday held a convention of leaders from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to demand a caste census and increase in reservation for the concerned population. In January this year, Bihar initiated its own caste survey which was later stayed by the Patna high court. (HT Photo)

The convention, according to party functionaries, was held to mark the death anniversary of former Union minister Chandrajeet Yadav and was attended by nearly 200 leaders.

“We are going to fight for the cause of the OBCs and for this, we need a caste census. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already spoken in favour of a caste census. The Congress’s social justice policy won the people’s support in Karnataka,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee organisation secretary Anil Yadav said.

Anil also said the party has been holding similar smaller conventions at the district level for the past four months in Muzaffarnagar, Mau, Deoria, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Lucknow.

A demand to scrap the 50% limit for OBC quota was made at Thursday’s convention, party functionaries said.

Several opposition parties have demanded for a caste census across the country. In January this year, Bihar initiated its own caste survey which was later stayed by the Patna high court. The Supreme Court has also refused to lift the survey.

“The Congress raises such issues only ahead of elections. It has never been serious about the welfare of OBCs. The BJP has been working for the cause of OBCs and the deprived sections of society and was established in the recently concluded civic polls,” BJP spokesman Avnish Tyagi said.

Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department political science, Lucknow University, said: “The Congress is inspired by the Karnataka poll outcome. The party is obviously preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and this is why it is reaching out to different caste groups.”