Congress govt may give promotion to controversial Chhattisgarh cop Kalluri

Chhattisgarh’s Congress government has cleared IPS officer SRP Kalluri’s promotion as additional director general (ADG) even as he faces allegations of rights violations.

Sunil Kujur, Chhattisgarh’s chief secretary, said Kalluri’s name was cleared at a Departmental Promotion Committee meeting on Wednesday. “I think that the chief minister has also approved his name,” he said.

The Congress had sought Kalluri’s dismissal in 2017 when it was in Opposition in the state over human rights violation for which he was in January last year removed as Left-wing insurgency-hit Bastar region’s inspector general. Kalluri has been accused of framing false cases against journalists and human rights activists.

Kalluri’s elevation was cleared even as 15 Parliament members from the Left parties on Tuesday wrote to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and demanded an inquiry against the IPS officer.

The lawmakers accused him of committing “atrocities” against activists and tribals during his posting at Bastar. They demanded a probe into Kalluri’s activities and his removal and that he is held accountable.

Bastar-based activist Kamal Shukla, who had protested against Kalluri’s appointment as anti-corruption wing head, said the government has ditched his area’s people and activists. “…In opposition, Bhupesh Baghel promised action against Kalluri. But he is now promoting him,” Shukla said.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 07:51 IST