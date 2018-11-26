Congress in power when 26/11 took place, questions our surgical strikes in Pak: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, recalling how the party that was then in power had urged political parties not to politicise the terror strikes but had rushed to question the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the army.

“They (Congress) demanded proof. Do jawans carry camera when they go on mission?” PM Modi asked before going on to underline that the security situation had vastly improved under his regime.

“It has become impossible for terrorists to step out of Kashmir”, he said according to news agency ANI, contrasting the situation with previous years under the UPA government when terror attacks were reported frequently. This had been made possible, he said, because his government has responded to terrorists and Maoists in their own language.

The Rajasthan elections will be held on December 7 and the votes counted on December 11.

PM Modi, who is addressing back-to-back election rallies in Rajasthan, also kept up the pressure on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who he singled out in his attacks. He recalled controversial statements made by Congress leaders in recent days questioning his caste and dragging in his family and blamed Rahul Gandhi for them.

PM Modi didn’t refer to the Congress president by name but called him naamdar, or a dynast, who he said, had been “born with a golden spoon” and didn’t know the struggles of common man.

The prime minister added that the Congress leader calls Maoists, who kill people, revolutionaries and issues them certificates.

PM Modi asked people not to take the Congress, or its top leader seriously. He pointed to Rahul Gandhi’s assurance at an election rally that if the Congress party comes to power, it would have phones “Made in Dungarpur’. “But did you find this in the Congress party’s manifesto,” he said.

“This naamdar does not even know what is NCC. This naamdar does not even know what is a manifesto. This naamdar does not even know that though he went to Kailash Mansarovar, what is it all about,” PM Modi said in Rajasthan’s tribal region of Banswara, according to ANI.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:39 IST