Congress miffed over BJP MP's Ambani wedding jab: 'Priyanka Gandhi didn't…'

Congress leaders on Tuesday slammed Nishikant Dubey for his attack on the Gandhi family, as they said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn't attend Anant Ambani's wedding and the BJP MP's claims regarding this were "blatant lies".

Participating in a debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, Dubey had claimed that a member of the Gandhi family attended the recent wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate warned the BJP leader that action will be taken against him if he doesn't apologise.

Supriya Shrinate claimed the BJP MP was addicted to lying. She said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn't attend the wedding.

"BJP MP Nishikant Dubey lied about Priyanka Gandhi ji that she attended Ambani wedding. She did not attend at all. This man is addicted to lying, but this is also a matter of privilege. Apologize by holding your ears, otherwise, action will be taken against you,” she wrote on X.

Congress leader KC Venugopal refuted Dubey's claim in the Lok Sabha and questioned the chair for allowing the BJP leader to make such remarks. He was supported by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule.

Supriya Sule accused the BJP of creating false narratives and maligning families.

"There is nothing wrong in attending a wedding but let us not create fake narratives. The problem with the BJP is that it creates fake narratives and maligns families. It has maligned my family as well... Do you even think what families go through?" she asked.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi didn't attend the opulent wedding. However, many Opposition and ruling party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, attended the function.

With inputs from PTI