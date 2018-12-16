Congress names Bhupesh Baghel as new chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Congress on Sunday chose Bhupesh Baghel to be the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh from among four strong contenders, four days after the party came to power in the assembly elections.

The announcement was made at a meeting of legislators in Raipur, attended by Congress observer for the state, Mallikarjun Kharge and in-charge PL Punia.

He will sworn in as the chief minister in a ceremony that is likely to be held on December 17, sources said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday tweeted a picture of himself flanked by all the four claimants to the post, hinting at the end of tussle over who would be the next CM of Chhattisgarh.

“No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team,” he had said, quoting Reid Hoffman.

Gandhi had held discussions with Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Baghel and Charan Das Mahant, all claimants for the top post, at his residence in Delhi.

The process to pick the Chhattisgarh CM took longer than the announcements in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after the Congress’s victories in the heartland states because of divided opinion within the state leadership of the party.

The Congress, which struggled to make electoral inroads since 2013, on Tuesday handed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) its biggest defeat in three crucial heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, in a boost to the main opposition ahead of next year’s general election.

With only 15 seats, the BJP suffered a big defeat in Chhattisgarh. The Congress won in 68 seats in the House of 90.

