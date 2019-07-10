Congress names party whip, House panel representatives

The Congress On Wednesday named Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore as party whips in the Lok Sabha. The party also named its West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Gogoi, 36, is a Lok Sabha member from Kaliabor in Assam; and Tagore, 44, from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. The Congress had already named Chowdhury as its leader in the Lok Sabha, and Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala as the party’s chief whip in the Lower House.

The party has also selected its representatives for Parliamentary Committees.

Goa MP Francisco Sardinha and Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan will be the party’s representatives for the committee on finance; Kannur MP K Sudhakaran will represent the party in the OBC committee; Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at the public undertakings committee and Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary at the SC/ST committee.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 23:40 IST