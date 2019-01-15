Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, says make Alok Verma papers public

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has raised questions about the manner in which Alok Verma was ousted as the CBI director. He has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make minutes of the selection committee’s meeting on Verma public.

Kharge was part of the three-member selection committee that sacked Verma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India’s nominee AK Sikri were the other members. Modi and Sikri opted to remove Verma, while Kharge opposed the decision.

In his letter, Kharge said that the government seemed to have already made up its mind on appointing an interim CBI director and it was not placed before the selection committee meeting on January 10.

