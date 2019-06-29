Congress’s Vikas Chaudhary was killed over money dispute, say cops. 2 arrested

Vikas Chaudhary, the Congress leader shot 10 times outside a Faridabad gym this week, was killed over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday, adding that two persons including a woman had been arrested in the case.

The arrested woman’s husband Kaushal and the men who allegedly pulled the trigger are still missing, but the Maruti Sx4 used by the assailants has been found.

Roshni and her employee Naresh, both residents of Gurgaon, procured the firearms that were given to the assailants for the job, according to the police.

WATCH | Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

The Haryana Congress spokesperson had just parked his sports utility vehicle outside a gym at sector-9 on Thursday morning when two armed men fired a total of 12 rounds at him.

Vikas Chaudhary’s murder had provoked sharp attacks from the Congress; it cited the incident as an example of Manohar Lal Khattar government’s failure to control crime.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said the murder “reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana.”

As the matter took a political turn, Faridabad police pulled out Vikas Chaudhary’s criminal record.

“Vikas Chaudhary had a criminal background and 13 FIRs of extortion, kidnapping and attempt to murder... His murder appears to be connected to his own criminal background,” senior Haryana police officer Navdeep Singh Virk had tweeted.

Saturday’s brief statement did not make any reference to the cases against Vikas Chaudhary.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 13:42 IST