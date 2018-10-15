Congress to go to all booths with ‘end corruption’ slogan for Rajasthan assembly polls

The Congress will go to all 51,000 booths in Rajasthan on October 21 with the slogan ‘Booth Jitao, Bhrastachar Mitao’ (win booth, remove corruption), state party president Sachin Pilot said on Sunday.

AICC president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan in third week of October.

“Congress workers under the leadership of block presidents will go to all the booths through panchayat headquarters,” Pilot said.

Addressing newspersons after meetings of election committees, he said, “Congress in Rajasthan will bring a ‘people’s manifesto’. It has been decided to constitute sub-committees under the manifesto committee. These sub-committees will go to districts and hold dialogues with people and take their suggestions. People have lots of hopes from the Congress and want to know what promises we will be making.”

He said centres will be to set up under the campaign committee at all seven divisions to decentralise work of the election committees. Leaders will visit the centres. “We will expose the BJP’s failures in last five years with facts and figures. This will be done by the campaign committee.”

Pilot said positive discussions were held in all meetings and inputs were received, which will be incorporated in the election strategy for the next 50 days. “At all mediums -- social, print and electronic -- our narrative should be same and Congress thoughts will be taken to people with uniformity,” he said.

“I have read that BJP is thinking of changing 100 sitting MLAs. This shows how insecure they are feeling. When they have no faith in sitting MLAs, how can people keep their faith on who they voted?” he asked.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said changing tickets is decided by the state and central leadership. “It does not mean lack of trust; there are many workers who have worked for party organisation and government. It would be good for Pilot to be concerned about who will give tickets in Congress – he or former CM Ashok Gehlot.”

Pilot alleged that the Vasundhara Raje government worked minimum in the last five years and did maximum corruption.

Over action on corruption cases, he said, “We have never worked with vendetta, but if someone has violated law, then accountability has to be fixed. There is no need to fear if nothing wrong has been done.”

State Congress in-charge and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said the party’s strategy was discussed at the meetings. “Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state in third week of this month and hold public dialogue. People are looking with lots of hope at Congress.”

He said the Congress will incorporate people’s demands in the party’s manifesto that will be soon released. The manifesto will include issues and policies related women security, youth, education and health, among others. Suggestions for the same will be taken from the assembly and district levels.

He said candidate selection process has started and the list will be announced soon.

“We will not make any promise that the party cannot fulfil. Even in 2008, when the party formed government, our manifesto was our bible. We have fulfilled our promises made during 200-13,” he said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:34 IST