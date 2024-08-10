‘Contract given to officials under MVA rule to jail me in false cases’: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra, ‘contract’ was given to some officials to frame him and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and jail them.



“During the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a conspiracy was hatched to arrest me by making false cases. But we were successful in exposing all these conspiracies at that time. We also gave video proof of this to the CBI. Even today we have many video proofs of this,” Fadnavis was quoted by ANI as saying.



“During the MVA, some officers were given the contract to put many of our leaders like me, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar in jail, some officers even took it, but they could not do it because at that time many officers refused to make such cases,” he added. Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI file)

The deputy CM was responding to a question about ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh alleging that former state home minister Anil Deshmukh had pressurised him to file false cases against BJP leaders.

"What he (Singh) said about efforts being made to arrest me and other BJP leaders is completely true. He only talked about one incident, but there are four such incidents wherein conspiracies were hatched to arrest me in false cases," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

‘Fadnavis aide forced to me sign affidavit against Uddhav Thackeray’: Deshmukh



The deputy CM has been locked in a war of words with Deshmukh, who recently alleged that a person close to the BJP leader met him and forced the NCP(SP) leader to frame the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.



“A person close to Devendra Fadanvis, Samit Kadam, came to meet me three years ago with a sealed envelope. That envelope had documents that I was asked to sign as an affidavit. That affidavit had false allegations against Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray,” Deshmukh told ANI.



ALSO READ: Former top cop Param Bir Singh was Antilia bomb scare mastermind: Anil Deshmukh



“This Samit Kadam is very close to Devendra Fadanvis and has relations with Fadanvis. Everyone knows about his closeness to Devendra Fadanvis,” he added.



ALSO READ: Jailed Vaze reiterates bribe charges against Anil Deshmukh. What's the row?



Deshmukh was forced to resign as Maharashtra home minister in 2021 after Param Bir Singh alleged that the latter had asked dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to collect money from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.



Earlier this week, Deshmukh claimed that Fadnavis had tried to save Param Bir Singh from arrest by asking him to level allegations against Deshmukh to topple the MVA government.