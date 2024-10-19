Menu Explore
Cops: Seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Oct 19, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Earlier, a Bangladeshi national, Mohammed Manik, was arrested at Mangaluru International Airport while attempting to travel to Dubai

Days after seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Udupi district, the Shivamogga district police has arrested seven more immigrants for staying without proper documents.

Days after seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Udupi district, the Shivamogga district police has arrested seven more immigrants for staying without proper documents (File photo)
Days after seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Udupi district, the Shivamogga district police has arrested seven more immigrants for staying without proper documents (File photo)

Police said that a team from the Jayanagar police had received a tip and acting on they raided a construction site from where seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Thursday.

Jayapura police station inspector Sidde Gowda said: “Acting on specific information, we conducted a raid on the construction site in the city and arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals. Upon interrogation, we discovered that they possessed fake Aadhaar cards with a Mangaluru address. It is suspected that the person who facilitated their illegal entry into the country is linked to the Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Udupi on October 12. We have handed the accused over to the Foreigners’ Regional Office in Bengaluru for further investigation.”

He further said that the accused are being interrogated at the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru. “The authorities are attempting to determine how the immigrants entered the country and obtained the forged documents. Initial reports suggest that a local contractor brought in the workers for construction jobs,” he said.

Earlier, a Bangladeshi national, Mohammed Manik, was arrested at Mangaluru International Airport while attempting to travel to Dubai. His arrest uncovered details about a broader network of illegal immigrants in the region, leading to more arrests.

