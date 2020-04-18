Coronavirus Latest: Andhra Covid-19 toll reaches 15, positive cases at 603

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:58 IST

One more coronavirus patient died in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of Covid-19 casualties in the southern state to 15, officials said on Saturday. The latest death took place on Friday in Krishna district, which has seen five deaths due to the disease—the maximum in the state.

The state also registered 31 new positive cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients to 603. 18 of the 31 new cases were reported from Krishna district alone and five were from Kurnool.

Kurnool accounts for the maximum number of coronavirus cases till now at 129, followed by 126 in Guntur, 70 in Krishna, 67 in Nellore, 44 in Prakasam, 37 in Kadapa, 35 in West Godavari, 30 in Chittoor, 26 in Anantapur and 20 in Visakhapatnam.

A total of 42 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals bringing down the number of active cases to 546.

State nodal officer for Covid-19 Arja Sreekanth said the testing of samples would pick up speed from Saturday as the state had imported one lakh rapid testing kits from South Korea for the purpose of community testing.

Officials said a door to door survey will be carried out and those with symptoms and those living in red zones will be tested at their doorsteps.

“Since the test result would be out within 10-15 minutes, it would help the officials prevent the spread of Covid-19 to a large extent,” Sreekanth said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19