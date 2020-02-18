e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / China confident about winning battle against Covid-19: Chinese envoy to India

China confident about winning battle against Covid-19: Chinese envoy to India

Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, also highlighted the impact of the deadly virus on various sectors of the economy, including tourism, and small and medium enterprises.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
India assured readiness to assist China.
India assured readiness to assist China.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday said his country has full confidence to win the battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

“The epidemic (of Coronavirus) is under control now. We’ve full confidence in controlling it. The epidemic has brought immense challenges for China and the world,” he said during a media interaction here.

The envoy also highlighted the impact of the deadly virus on various sectors of the economy, including tourism, and small and medium enterprises.

Find additional latest updates about novel coronavirus on our live blog.

“The epidemic has impacted Chinese SMEs, tourism, and others. The downward pressure on our economy will increase in the short-run. But we’ll be able to overcome these problems. The dynamism of China’s economy is such that we’ll bounce back strongly,” he stressed.

Speaking about India’s assistance to China during the hour of crisis Weidong said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently sent a letter of condolence to President Xi Jinping. India assured readiness to assist China. We appreciate the support rendered by India. We keep India updated and informed about the epidemic. We are also providing necessary assistance to Indian citizens in Wuhan and Hubei. Indian students in Hubei are taken good care of and sent food and daily necessities.”

However, Weidong hopes that bilateral engagements with India would not be affected due to the epidemic and the relationship will be ushered to new heights.

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news