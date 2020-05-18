e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Maharashtra govt to issue fresh lockdown guidelines soon

Covid-19: Maharashtra govt to issue fresh lockdown guidelines soon

The Centre has directed the state government to take a call on the delineation of the existing zones – red, orange, and green – for better monitoring and prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Despite Centre’s order, Maharashtra government may not allow public transport for inter or intrastate movements.
Despite Centre’s order, Maharashtra government may not allow public transport for inter or intrastate movements.(HT Photo/ Pratik Chorge)
         

Maharashtra government will announce on Monday its own set of guidelines for easing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March, to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The state government will make the announcement after the Centre decided to impose lockdown 4:0 from Monday, which will be enforced till May 31 in Covid-19 hotspots.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The Centre has directed the state government to take a call on the delineation of the existing zones – red, orange, and green – for better monitoring and prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

The state government is expected to direct the municipal commissioners and district collectors to limit the containment zones and open up the rest of the area.

“State chief secretary Ajoy Mehta held a meeting with the Union cabinet secretary after the Centre issued its notification on Sunday evening. A new set of guidelines will be announced on Monday. The state government is in favour of opening up more commercial activities in all three zones. The local authorities have been asked to restructure containment zones, where lockdown restrictions will be strictly followed,” said an official privy to the developments.

The state government, however, may not allow public transport for inter or intrastate movements, despite the Centre’s order.

“District boundaries will remain closed across the zones while allowing more activities within districts. Though public transport has been allowed by the Centre, the movements between districts or outside the state could lead to a surge in Covid-19 positive cases,” the official said.

The state government is also planning to deploy the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the containment zones for better monitoring of the restrictions. Of the 20 companies of CAPF approved by the Centre, nine have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Malegaon, and Aurangabad.

“Commercial and other activities outside containment zones need to be allowed for the economic revival. At present, the containment zones are spread over a few kilometres, which could be brought down to smaller areas and the curbs can be lifted in the rest. However, restrictions within the containment zones will become stricter,” said former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In