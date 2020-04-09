Covid-19: Uttarakhand books 3 more Tablighi Jamaat members for ‘attempt to murder’

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:00 IST

Three more Jamaatis were booked for ‘attempt to murder’ in two different cases after they failed to present themselves before the authorities for a health check-up and quarantine, a top Uttarakhand police office said Thursday.

Two of them were booked in a single case and one in another. Two others were booked earlier on Tuesday.

“Haridwar police booked the two Jamaatis for attempt to murder in two separate cases in the district after finding them hiding post 24 hour ultimatum given by police to all jamaatis in the state on Sunday evening to present themselves before administration for medical examination and quarantine,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order) Uttarakhand police.

After the 24-hour ultimatum ended on Monday evening Uttarakhand police on Tuesday started booking Jamaatis who were still hiding, for ‘attempt to murder.

Uttarakhand so far has reported 35 Covid-19 cases. Out of the 35 cases, 26 had attended Jamaat functions in Delhi and elsewhere. The two arrested in Haridwar had come in contact with them.

Following the significant number of positive cases among Jamaat members, the administration has also put restrictions on public movement in certain areas of the state where Jamaatis have tested positive.

On Tuesday police had booked two jamaatis for attempt to murder in two separate cases in Roorkee and Haridwar.

In a video message on Sunday evening, Uttarakhand’s director general of police (DGP), Anil Kumar Raturi had asked the Jamaatis to come out by Monday evening and present themselves before administration for required medical examination and quarantine for checking the spread of Covid-19. He had warned them that they would be booked for attempt to murder or murder if they don’t come forward for tests.

Uttarakhand police have so far identified 708 members of the Jamaat including 383 hailing from the state who had gone to other states to attend congregations and 325 from other states who had come to Uttarakhand to attend congregations after March 1.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand police registered 69 new cases and arrested 257 people for alleged violation of the lockdown, said Ashok Kumar.

The new cases and arrests have taken the total to 1155 cases with 4,692 arrests in them so far since March 23 when the lockdown was implemented in Uttarakhand.

Kumar said police have also challaned 13,768 vehicles and seized 3,637 vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act during the lockdown. A total of Rs 64.06 lakhs fine was also imposed on the vehicle owners, he said.