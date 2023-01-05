Home / India News / Daily brief: CJI recusing from hearing plea against Kamra, and all latest news

Daily brief: CJI recusing from hearing plea against Kamra, and all latest news

Published on Jan 05, 2023 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CJI Chandrachud recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions seeking contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Reasons for CJI Chandrachud recusing from hearing Kunal Kamra's contempt plea

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Thursday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions seeking contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Who is Shankar Mishra, Air India passenger who urinated on woman | 5 things about him

The man who allegedly urinated on a woman, his co-passenger in a New York-Delhi bound Air India flight was on Thursday identified as Shankar Mishra and is a resident of Mumbai. Mishra was booked on Wednesday after the airline filed a complaint. The incident reportedly occurred on November 26, but the airlines informed police only on December 28. On Thursday, Air India also submitted a report to the civil aviation regulator, DGCA, explaining why the complaint was not registered for more than a month. Read more

‘Shouldn’t be seen together…': MEA spokesperson on Russian deaths

After the death of a third Russian national in a row, Union external ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that all three deaths shouldn't be seen together. Acknowledging the third death, Bagchi said there are several foreigners who come to visit India which include Russians and that he wouldn't like to “link all of them together”. Read more

Malaika Arora, in a red sequin dress, is a total smokeshow. Pics inside

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to festive attires to slaying it like a queen in a formal pantsuit, Malaika’s fashion snippets are proof that she is the ultimate fashion queen. The actor can do it all and more. Malaika's sequin sarees for festive evenings top the charts of being her fans’ favourite. The actor, with the pictures, keep reminding her fans to upgrade their fashion game and raise the bar higher. Read more

Watch: Arshdeep Singh creates unwanted record with bizarre hat-trick of no-balls, gets smashed for 4, 6 off free hits

A lot was expected from Arshdeep Singh as the promising young talent was drafted back into the Indian playing XI when Hardik Pandya-led Team India squared off against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Thursday. Making an eventful return to the Indian side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, pacer Arshdeep bowled one of the most expensive overs of the contest. Read more

