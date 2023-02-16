Daily brief: In Delhi fridge murder, what Sahil told Nikki's father; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sahil told Nikki's father she went on a trip, left her phone with him

Sahil Gehlot who allegedly strangled his partner Nikki Yadav inside a car at the parking lot of Nigam Bidh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area coming under marriage pressure told Nikki's father that Nikki had gone on a trip and he was not aware of anything else. This was around February 12, two days after Sahil killed Nikki and put her body in the refrigerator of his Nagazgarh dhaba. Read more

'Why celebrating': Manish Tewari's doubt on Air India deals. A reply in numbers

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday cast a spell of doubt over job creation through Air India's new deals and said there is nothing to celebrate as the orders will not create any manufacturing or other jobs in India. Read more

Watch: Prithvi Shaw lands in fresh controversy after video of alleged scuffle with fan rocks the internet

In a shocking turn of events, Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has courted fresh controversy after a viral video of the star cricketer rocked the cricket fraternity on Thursday. The Indian opener was reportedly attacked by fans after the Delhi Capitals (DC) star refused to take selfies with two people at an undisclosed location. Read more

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning as she attends bestie Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement party

Actor Sonam Kapoor was not among the first ones to congratulate her best friend Swara Bhasker who revealed her wedding plans to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Read more

Beauty tips: 5 easy steps to get flawless make-up look

Don’t we all crave a flawless makeup finish whenever we are indulging in makeup sessions? However, achieving a flawless makeup look can be challenging, especially if you're a beginner. With so many products, techniques, and styles to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Read more

Man slams overpriced airport food, relishes home-made aalo ke parathe with mom

Those who frequently travel by air know about outlets charging exorbitant prices for both packaged and non-packaged food items at airports. While some carry home-cooked meals and water bottles, others prefer to keep their tummies full to avoid overspending. A man recently took to Twitter to slam the overpriced food items at the airport and shared that his mom packed home-cooked aalo ke parathe for their journey to Goa. Read more

