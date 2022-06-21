Home / India News / Daily brief: KCR to support Oppn's Yashwant Sinha in prez polls, says TRS leader, and all the latest news
Daily brief: KCR to support Oppn's Yashwant Sinha in prez polls, says TRS leader, and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections scheduled in July.(PTI)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 09:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

KCR to back Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha in presidential elections: TRS leader

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to back former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the presidential election to be held in July, a senior party leader close to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said on Tuesday. Read more.

32 foreigners among 118 terrorists killed this year, says J&K Police

A total of 118 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir Valley in this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. Out of these, 32 foreign terrorists have been gunned down. Read more.

Maharashtra crisis: Harish Rawat says ‘power-hungry BJP won’t succeed’ in toppling govt

As Maharashtra experienced yet another political turmoil, Congress veteran and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the saffron camp is “power-hungry” and can buy people to create instability but will not succeed this time. Read more.

‘Propaganda’, says Cong leader who spat at cops: ‘Was removing dust from mouth’

Congress leader Netta D'Souza on Tuesday described as 'propaganda', allegations that she spat at cops, saying she was only taking out ‘unwanted particles’ like dust from her mouth. Read more.

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Read more.

‘I will definitely try and get fit by then’: Injured Deepak Chahar drops big update about his potential return

Deepak Chahar's absence was felt in the Chennai Super Kings camp in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League as the MS Dhoni-led unit finished second last in the ten-team points table. Read more.

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation with walk on 5th Avenue, lunch with friends. See posts

After their Italy trip, actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar reached New York and are enjoying their stay in the city. Read more.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
