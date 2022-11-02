Daily brief: No one has guts to cast evil eye on India, says Union minister Ajay Bhatt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No one has guts… on India’: Union minister replies to question on China

Praising the prime minister, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi. Read more

Stalin my brother, had to meet him: Mamata outside Tamil Nadu CM's residence

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress boss on Wednesday said her Tamil Nadu counterpart and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin was like her "brother" and the two leaders did not discuss politics during their meeting in Chennai. Read more

Are you a desktop user? You can no longer do this on WhatsApp

After releasing a feature to prevent users from capturing a screenshot of the View Once messages, WhatsApp has, according to this report, removed the ability to send from and receive such messages on desktops. Read more

Points Table T20 World Cup: India's pulsating win over Bangladesh means game over for Pakistan in Super 12?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India outclassed Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh by 5 runs at the famous Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. With the win, India have regained the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. Read more

Fashion tips on buying silhouettes for the festive or bridal season

This year, we are all about distinctive silhouettes and statement outfits that make you look and feel like the belle of the ball with a unique-to-you festive fit and with the wedding season also in full spring, here's what to look out for while buying silhouettes. Read more

How to find and secure lost Android phones. Read more

