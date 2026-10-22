DDA, INTACH to organise heritage, nature walks at six Delhi sites

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has partnered with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to organise guided heritage and nature walks at six locations across the national Capital over the next six months, with the initiative set to begin at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24, officials said on Thursday. The initiative aims to connect residents with the city’s rich historical, architectural and natural heritage. (File image)

The initiative, being undertaken on the directions of Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, aims to connect residents with the city’s rich historical, architectural and natural heritage, the DDA said in a statement.

The DDA has signed a six-month memorandum of understanding (MoU) with INTACH’s Delhi chapter to conduct two walks every month.

The first walk will be held at Mehrauli Archaeological Park at 4pm on Saturday. It will introduce participants to the park’s historical structures, architectural features and lesser-known stories from Delhi’s past, the authority said.

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The six locations identified for the walks are Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad Fort, Deer Park-Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge. Two walks will be organised at each location during the six-month period, taking the total number of walks to 12, the statement read.

Each walk will accommodate up to 40 participants. Online registration is available through the DDA portal, with a participation fee of ₹500 plus GST per person per walk. Interested participants can register at bit.ly/HeritageWalkMAP.

Under the agreement, INTACH’s Delhi chapter will curate the routes, themes and interpretative content and arrange heritage experts and guides in coordination with the DDA. The authority will facilitate access, permissions and other administrative arrangements for the walks.

Earlier this month, Sandhu led a heritage walk at Sanjay Van, which saw participation from residents. He also launched the e-book Exploring the Delhi Ridge – Reviving the Heritage of Lungs of Delhi and directed the DDA to focus on ecological conservation, heritage protection and public engagement through such initiatives.

The programme is also aligned with the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047), which emphasises conserving the city’s heritage alongside planned and sustainable urban development. The plan encourages heritage trails, cultural circuits and public activities to promote tourism, support local businesses and improve public engagement with Delhi’s history.