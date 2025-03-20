Delhi Airport: T1 operational from April 15 as T2 shuts for refurbishment

Delhi airport's Terminal 1(T1) will officially begin full operations on April 15, while Terminal 2 (T2) will close for refurbishment next month, PTI reported. DIAL had previously said on January 10 that T2, which is over 40 years old, will close in the fiscal year for refurbishment

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, announced on Thursday that once T1 is fully operational, T2 will transfer all its flights to the new terminal.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have flights from T2, which handles around 270-280 air traffic movements and serves over 46,000 passengers per day.

"The expansion and modernisation of T1 have been completed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project. The expanded world-class integrated T1 of Delhi Airport was dedicated to the nation in March last year," DIAL said in a statement, but did not provide an announcement regarding T2's closure on Thursday.

DIAL had previously said on January 10 that T2, which is over 40 years old, will close in the fiscal year for refurbishment, and the work is expected to take 4-6 months, and complete before September.

The busiest airport in the country has three terminals: T1, T2, and T3.

Currently, T1 and T2 terminals only operate domestic flights.

Facilities at T1

The new T1 terminal will have 100 check-in counters, including 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) booths, 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for check-in, and 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) to make security clearances easier, according to DIAL.

The new T1 terminal will also contain 10 baggage reclaim carousels, and baggage handling will increase from 3,240 bags an hour to 6,000 bags an hour.

The terminal area will have an increase in size from 55,740 sq m to 2,06,950 sq m, and T1 will combine arrival and departure terminals to improve passenger experience, DIAL said.

T1 can now service 40 million passengers annually; T3 can handle 45 million, and T2 can service 15 million passengers a year.

DIAL indicated that they had already informed the airlines about transitioning terminals and to plan accordingly.