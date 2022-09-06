Delhi CM Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign in Haryana on Sept 7

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will launch his campaign – Make India No. 1 – from his birthplace Siwani in Haryana on Wednesday.

Announcing the move, Kejriwal said the 130-crore people of the country dream to see India as a developed and “No.1 country in the world.”

“Even after 75 years of independence, India remained an underdeveloped country. It hurts when world says that India is an underdeveloped and poor country,” Kejriwal said.

Indirectly hitting out at the traditional political parties – the Congress and the BJP – which have ruled the country, Kejriwal said India remained underdeveloped because of these parties and these leaders.

“If we leave the country in their hands, the country will remain underdeveloped for the next 75 years,” Kejriwal said.

Since storming to power in Punjab in March this year, AAP has been projecting itself as the political alternative in the country; and Kejriwal has been vocal on national issues with an emphasis of connecting with the people of the country.

“I will launch the campaign from Hisar. I will go to every state and connect with people,” Kejriwal said.

He urged people to connect with his “Make India No. 1” campaign by giving a missed call on 9510001000.

AAP claims that it has reformed the education sector in Delhi, which it has been ruling since 2015, and wants to replicate the same model at the national level.

“Till every child receives quality education free of cost, the country cannot progress. In 1947, India became independent and we have progressed in several sectors but it was a mistake to not open excellent government schools in all villages. Had every child received quality education since independence, India would have achieved significant progress,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana which announced on Monday under which 14,500 schools from across the country will be upgraded as PM-SHRI schools in a year.

“There are around 10.5lakh government schools in the country. PM announced that 14,500 government schools would be upgraded. It is insufficient. If we upgrade 14,500 schools in a year, then it will take 80 years to upgrade all the government schools. We do not have so much time. We have already wasted 75 years. I appeal to the PM to take all state governments on board and upgrade all the 10.5lakh government schools together in five years,” Kejriwal stated.

Kejriwal said no developed country like Japan, France, England, America, Canada has progressed without providing quality education to their children.

“We cannot progress without providing quality education to our children,” Kejriwal stated.

