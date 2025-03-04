Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi cop poses as momo seller to arrest man who killed teen over social media post

ANI |
Mar 04, 2025 02:04 PM IST

The accused Bhuvan Joshi has changed his name, appearance and was running a food stall in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur before he was arrested. 

A fugitive criminal who had allegedly killed a teenager for sharing a social media post in 2021, has been apprehended from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, said Delhi Police on Monday.

The incident took place in December 2021, when the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. (Representational Photo)
The incident took place in December 2021, when the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. (Representational Photo)

The accused, Bhuvan Joshi, was apprehended after an undercover head-constable posed as a momo seller to confirm his identification. Joshi had been absconding since the murder of the 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

The incident took place in December 2021, when the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in June 2022.

After the incident, a case was registered at Uttam Nagar Police Station on complaint of the sister of the deceased. During the investigation, other accused were arrested, while Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in June 2022.

To apprehend him, the cops launched an operation. After diligent technical and field work, the team posted in the Southern Range of Crime Branch, Malviya Nagar, located the hideouts of absconding criminal Bhuvan Joshi in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand area.

It was revealed that the accused Bhuvan Joshi has changed his name, appearance and was running a food stall in Rudrapur.

Furthermore, head constable Sonveer posed as 'momo seller' to confirm the identity of the accused. He also gathered crucial information about the accused's movements and residence.

After persistent efforts, the accused was successfully identified and apprehended on March 2. During initial questioning, Bhuvan Joshi attempted to mislead the police but, upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder case of PS Uttam Nagar. He was immediately arrested under appropriate sections of law and brought back to Delhi.

DCP Crime Aditya Gautam said, "In an operation against criminals absconding in heinous cases of Delhi, the Southern Range of Crime Branch has successfully traced and arrested a fugitive criminal Bhuvan Joshi @ Bunty @ Bunty Singh (aged 31) from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, who was wanted in a sensational murder case of PS Uttam Nagar, in which a 17-years-old boy was abducted and killed over uploading stories on Instagram. The accused was also declared Proclaimed Offender by the trial court in the case.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On