Delhi cop poses as momo seller to arrest man who killed teen over social media post

A fugitive criminal who had allegedly killed a teenager for sharing a social media post in 2021, has been apprehended from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, said Delhi Police on Monday.

The accused, Bhuvan Joshi, was apprehended after an undercover head-constable posed as a momo seller to confirm his identification. Joshi had been absconding since the murder of the 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

The incident took place in December 2021, when the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in June 2022.

To apprehend him, the cops launched an operation. After diligent technical and field work, the team posted in the Southern Range of Crime Branch, Malviya Nagar, located the hideouts of absconding criminal Bhuvan Joshi in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand area.

It was revealed that the accused Bhuvan Joshi has changed his name, appearance and was running a food stall in Rudrapur.

Furthermore, head constable Sonveer posed as 'momo seller' to confirm the identity of the accused. He also gathered crucial information about the accused's movements and residence.

After persistent efforts, the accused was successfully identified and apprehended on March 2. During initial questioning, Bhuvan Joshi attempted to mislead the police but, upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder case of PS Uttam Nagar. He was immediately arrested under appropriate sections of law and brought back to Delhi.

