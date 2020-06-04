e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 charge sheets filed, hearing on June 18 in Delhi riots case

3 charge sheets filed, hearing on June 18 in Delhi riots case

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The police on Thursday filed three more charge sheets in as many cases related to the February communal riots in a Delhi court, which posted the matter for June 18, when it is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheets.

Two cases were related to the alleged murder of two brothers – Hashim Ali and Amir Ali – and the third pertained to the murder of a restaurant waiter, Dilbar Negi, whose charred body with his arms severed was found in the eatery that was torched during the riots on February 26.

The charge sheet in Hashim’s murder case named nine people; 11 people were booked for his brother Amir’s murder. All 20 people have been charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and murder. A total of 12 people have been charged with allegedly murdered Negi.

At least 53 people died and more than 400 were injured in the rioting in northeast Delhi in February that started as clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.

The charge sheets on Thursday were filed before duty magistrate Richa Parihar.

None of the suspects arrested in the three cases have received bail, senior crime branch officers associated with the cases said.

The police, in a statement released on Thursday, said the rioting in the two cases involving the two brothers had taken place in Bhagirathi Vihar, Johripur area on February 25 and 26. Four bodies were recovered after the violence following which four separate first information reports were filed in the case, the statement said.

During the investigation, the police said, it was found that a WhatsApp group had been created on the intervening night that had 125 members.

“Two active members of this WhatsApp group were located and joined in the investigation. During the investigation, their mobile phones were scanned and the specific WhatsApp group created on February 25 was also identified. It was revealed that while some members of these groups were only sending and receiving chats, a few others were involved in active rioting.” the police said.

Of the four slain people, the two brothers were allegedly beaten to death by a mob when they were returning to their house in the area on the night of February 26, the police said.

The charge sheets were filed under sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The offences entail a maximum punishment of death.

The police identified some of the active members of the WhatsApp group as Himanshu Thakur, Jatin Chaudhary, Prince Chaudhary and Ankit. The police also said they recovered a stolen phone belonging to one of the dead.

Negi’s burnt body was found in one of the properties set on fire by a mob, the warehouse of a restaurant where he had come for lunch and rest, crime branch officers said.The police said the mob engaged in violence until late in the night, targeting and torching properties. A man identified as Rahul Solanki of Mahalaxmi Enclave was also shot dead in the late evening, following which case was registered against 12 people.

The 12 persons charged in Negi’s murder case included Shahnawaz, Salman and Sonu Saifi. All of them have been charged with f murder, rioting, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and criminal conspiracy, and are in judicial custody.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In