Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal releases AAP's 7-point manifesto for ‘middle class’

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its manifesto, focusing on the middle class, ahead of the Delhi assembly election. The AAP manifesto was released by its chief Arvind Kejriwal, who also raised seven-point demands from the Centre ahead of the Union Budget. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in New Delhi.(PTI)

"... We demand that the next Budget of the country be dedicated to the middle class. Today, I am making 7 demands to the central government... first, the education budget should be increased to 10% from 2%. Private school fees should be capped. Second, subsidies and scholarships be given for higher education. Third, health budget should be increased to 10%. Tax should be removed from health insurance. Fourth, income tax exemption limit should be increased to ₹10 lakh from 7 lakh. Fifth, GST should be removed from essential commodities. Sixth, a strong retirement plan and pension schemes for senior citizens. Free medical services for senior citizens in all government and private hospitals across the country and seventh, senior citizens should get a 50% concession in rail travel," the AAP national convenor said.

“We use tax money for education, protected middle class from inflation. We reduced power tariff, water bills, we improved infrastructure in government hospitals,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

The AAP manifesto came as Delhi chief minister Atishi and Kejriwal held a news conference on Wednesday morning, accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates of perpetrating "hooliganism" against AAP workers.

Atishi accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the Kalkaji assembly constituency while demanding action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the matter. She said people claiming to be nephews of Bidhuri were threatening AAP workers while grabbing their collars and "burning" the campaign materials, including pamphlets.

"Ever since Rakesh Bidhuri is contesting elections from Kalkaji, BJP has created an atmosphere of terror in the Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha region. In every area, BJP workers, and some people who claim to be the 'bhatijas (nephews)' of Ramesh Bidhuri, are threatening AAP workers, grabbing their collars. They are snatching and burning the campaign materials," Atishi said.

Kejriwal also joined the news conference and said the events described by Atishi were not limited to one assembly constituency. “What Atishi said is not limited to just one assembly constituency. BJP has resorted to hooliganism,” he said.

“Any party or candidate resorts to violence only when they see that it is impossible to win peacefully. BJP is heading towards a historic defeat in Delhi. It will be written in history that a party will lose so badly,” Kejriwal added.

As the assembly election in Delhi nears its commencement date, the tussle between AAP and BJP keeps intensifying over various issues. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

The AAP dominated the 2020 assembly election by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP got eight seats.