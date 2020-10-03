e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi gets first sign of winter as nights cooler, temperature may dip below 20°C this week

Delhi gets first sign of winter as nights cooler, temperature may dip below 20°C this week

IMD’s forecast for next seven days shows minimum temperature will be around 19 degree C.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 02:13 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An aerial view of Connaught place during clear weather, in New Delhi.
An aerial view of Connaught place during clear weather, in New Delhi. (Amal KS / Hindustan Times File Photo)
         

There is a nip in the air in Delhi and the northern plains with minimum temperatures falling -- the first signs of the onset of winter. The minimum temperature in Delhi on October 2 was 20 degree C, 2 degree C below normal and a fall of 2 to 3 degrees from September 27-28 when the minimum temperature was 23.2 degree C and 22.2 degree C.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi, said there could be a further fall of 1 to 2 degree C in minimum temperatures over the coming week. Maximum temperatures, however, remained moderate at 35.6 degree C on October 1 and 36.5 degree C on September 30.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Mercury drops below 20°C for first time since May

Last year, Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 19.8 degree C on October 4. “We are not expecting any change immediately in the maximum temperature. There are clear skies now after the monsoon has withdrawn, so day temperatures are high but the heat is radiated back so the nights are cooler. The wind direction has changed from easterly during monsoon to north-westerly so the winds are blowing from the colder regions such as J&K and Himachal Pradesh. If there is any rain or snow there due to a western disturbance, it will get colder,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

IMD’s forecast for next seven days shows minimum temperature will be around 19 degree C. “As per our forecast minimum temperatures will drop by a degree or so in the next week,” said K Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecasting centre.

Also Read: After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain

RMC data shows that minimum temperatures are also lower than normal in other parts of northwest India -- Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Karnal in Haryana, and Chamba and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Though the post monsoon season has started after IMD declared end of the monsoon on September 30, widespread heavy rain is expected over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during the next four to five days.

tags
top news
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In