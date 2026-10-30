Delhi HC directs WFI to decide on Vinesh Phogat show-cause notices within 2 weeks

The Delhi high court has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to decide within two weeks on the show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat over alleged indiscipline, violations of anti-doping regulations, and misconduct during the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Justice Amit Mahajan on Thursday emphasised that a sportsperson must be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in a competitive event and that mental stress should not compromise their performance. He added that if the decision on the notices is taken after two weeks, the decision shall be kept in abeyance until the next date of hearing on January 20.

Justice Mahajan said the predicament expressed by the petitioner appears to be genuine as it heard Phogat’s petition to quash the notices and the consequential proceedings.

The WFI in its May 9 notice accused Phogat of indiscipline and violations related to anti-doping regulations. It stated that she had not completed the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping rules.

On June 17, it issued another notice over the alleged incidents in connection with the selection trials for the Asian Games and initiated disciplinary proceedings.

Phogat’s lawyer, Rajshekhar Rao, submitted that even though no final order was passed in the notices, there was no impediment to her participation in upcoming tournaments.

He said his client apprehended that a decision to her detriment would be passed before the commencement of future tournaments, leaving her without any remedy to approach the court. Rao submitted that the national tournament his client wished to participate in is scheduled sometime in December and for that purpose she had to make preparations. He added the notices were kept as a hanging sword.

Phogat earlier said that she was among the six women wrestlers who lodged sexual harassment complaints against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Alongside Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she was one of the leading faces of the 36-day protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in April and May 2023 against Singh.

A trial court in Delhi in August acquitted Singh of all sexual harassment and criminal intimidation charges.