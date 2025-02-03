Menu Explore
Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP minister's nomination for election

PTI |
Feb 03, 2025 06:12 PM IST

Justice Subramonium Prasad ruled the petition challenging Ahlawat's election was not maintainable, leading to its withdrawal.

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to hear a plea against the nomination of AAP candidate and Delhi minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat in the February 5 assembly elections.

A challenge challenging AAP candidate and Delhi minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat's nomination in the February 5 assembly elections was denied by the Delhi High Court on Monday.(HT_PRINT)
Justice Subramonium Prasad observed the petition was not maintainable.

"How is this petition even maintainable in law? Either you challenge (his previous) election on whatever grounds … this is not maintainable,” said the court.

The plea was then withdrawn by the petitioner.

Also read: Terror case: Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer seeks interim bail in Delhi high court

The petitioner, who lives in Sultan Puri, said Ahlawat contested previous elections by concealing and withholding certain facts from the authorities.

He alleged while contesting the 2013 polls, the AAP leader filed an affidavit before the election commission but did not disclose information about the criminal cases against him.

The plea said the leader also concealed information over his income or assets and the number of his children and wives.

It therefore sought a direction to the authorities to stop pensionary and other consequential benefits to Ahlawat as an MLA of Sultan Pur Majra and a Delhi government minister.

Also read: PM Modi criticises AAP for prioritising image over students' futures in Delhi

The Election Commission of India counsel opposed the plea saying it was premature as the elections were yet to be conducted.

