Delhi HC seeks cops' response on Indian Youth Congress' plea over anti-CEC stir nod

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the Delhi Police’s response on the Indian Youth Congress’s (IYC) plea against denial of permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Security heightened ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, in Mandi House area, New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)

The development came after additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Delhi Police, urged a bench of justice Amit Mahajan for time till tomorrow to seek instructions. Accordingly, the court asked the law officer to seek instructions and list the matter on Tuesday.

On October 1, the Delhi Police rejected IYC’s September 25 request to hold a peaceful demonstration involving approximately 100–150 people, despite the organisation giving an undertaking that it will comply with all lawful conditions relating to security, traffic management, discipline, and maintenance of public order.