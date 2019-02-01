 DND shut due to farmers’ protest, Delhi, Noida traffic hit, commuters complain
DND shut due to farmers’ protest, Delhi, Noida traffic hit, commuters complain

Traffic in Delhi and Noida was thrown out of gear due to a shutdown of key roads connecting the national capital in view of a farmers’ protest on Friday.

Traffic in Delhi and Noida was thrown out of gear due to a shutdown of key roads connecting the national capital in view of a farmers’ protest on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi-Noida (DND) flyway was shut while the NH 24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Mathura Road and other major roads were affected due to the protest, the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet.

Those coming from Ghazipur and wishing to go to Mayur Vihar were asked to use the NH9.

Traffic moved at snail’s pace and commuters took to social media to complain about the situation.

While some claimed that they were stuck on roads for more than two hours, others advised to take the Metro to avoid the mess. One user wondered why the Noida authority did not stop the farmers from entering Noida itself to avoid the chaos.

