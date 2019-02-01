DND shut due to farmers’ protest, Delhi, Noida traffic hit, commuters complain

Traffic in Delhi and Noida was thrown out of gear due to a shutdown of key roads connecting the national capital in view of a farmers’ protest on Friday.

The Delhi-Noida (DND) flyway was shut while the NH 24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Mathura Road and other major roads were affected due to the protest, the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet.

Traffic Alert



Due to proposed rally by farmers traffic coming from Noida via DND is likely to be affected after 2 pm today. Pl follow traffic alerts on Delhi traffic social media platforms. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 1, 2019

Those coming from Ghazipur and wishing to go to Mayur Vihar were asked to use the NH9.

Traffic moved at snail’s pace and commuters took to social media to complain about the situation.

While some claimed that they were stuck on roads for more than two hours, others advised to take the Metro to avoid the mess. One user wondered why the Noida authority did not stop the farmers from entering Noida itself to avoid the chaos.

The Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) expressway, has been shut due to a rally by a farmers' group, resulting in massive traffic gridlock. pic.twitter.com/tuSc3EjWRa — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) February 1, 2019

Coming back to Delhi from Noida? Avoid roads. Take the metro.



The traffic is insane. 2 hours for a 35 min route. And I have still not reached. — Saumya Kulshreshtha (@Saumyakul) February 1, 2019

Massive jam as vehicles stopped on DND flyway from #Noida to #Delhi due to farmers' protest. Traffic diverted from chilla/Noida gate @htTweets @HTNoidaGzb pic.twitter.com/meFJhTHpDo — Snehil Sinha (@snehilsinha27) February 1, 2019

@DelhiPolice has stopped the demonstrators and not letting them enter #delhi Wondering why couldn't @noida_authority stop them from entering #Noida and help prevent the chaos ? — Jaspreet Singh (@jaspreet20) February 1, 2019

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:51 IST