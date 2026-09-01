Delhi to see traffic diversions for 5 hours tomorrow amid BRICS motorcade rehearsal – Check routes here
Several key roads in Delhi will see diversions on Wednesday in view of a motorcade rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, Delhi Traffic Police informed.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Wednesday, September 2, warning commuters about diversions and regulated movement across key routes in the national capital for the motorcade rehearsals ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026.
The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam between September 11 and 13.
The police advised commuters to plan their journey in advance and urged them to use public transport.
“In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 2, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi,” the traffic police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
"Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," it added.
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What roads will be affected?
Here are some of the roads that will be affected according to the advisory of Delhi traffic police:
- Moti Lal Nehru Marg
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent
- Teen Murti Marg
- Akbar Road
- Tees January Marg
- Rajesh Pilot Marg
Alternate routes - Railway stations and airport
Here are the alternate routes given in the advisory:
New Delhi Railway Station:
- Route A is via ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, DBG Road, Panchkuian Road, and Outer Circle, CP.
- Route B is via Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, and JLN Marg.
- Route C is via Vande Mataram Marg, Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Outer Circle, CP.
Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:
- Route A is via AIIMS, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Mathura Road.
- Route B is via ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Mathura Road.
In the advisory, the police strongly recommended that commuters should take the metro for airport travel during the advisory window.
From Gurugram, routes to T3/T4/T2 are via NH-48, Rao Gairai Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, Service Road, and T3 Terminal Road.
For T1, routes are via NH-48, under Mahipalpur Flyover, and T-3 Road, or via NH-48, Mahipalpur Flyover, NH-48, Ulan Batar Marg, and T-1 Road.
From Dwarka, routes to T3/T4/T2/T1 are via Sector-22, Dwarka Road and UER II (new tunnel to T3).
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Transport services - What will be affected?
The advisory noted that bus routes may experience diversions during VVIP movements.
However, metro services will remain fully operational at all stations.
Taxis and auto-rickshaws may also face temporary diversions, and roadside parking has been prohibited except in designated zones.
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Police shares instructions in advisory
Regarding emergency access, the advisory highlighted that medical and emergency vehicles will be granted priority and obstruction-free movement at all times across Delhi.
"Uninterrupted access will be granted for essential supplies and utility operations in all zones," the advisory said.
Commuters travelling toward major transit hubs have been advised to plan their travel with extra time buffers.
Non-destined commercial vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi during the specified period.
Furthermore, parking guidelines forbid any roadside parking within 200 meters of controlled roads, restricting parking strictly to authorised facilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More