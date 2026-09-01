Delhi to see traffic diversions for 5 hours tomorrow amid BRICS motorcade rehearsal – Check routes here

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Wednesday, September 2, warning commuters about diversions and regulated movement across key routes in the national capital for the motorcade rehearsals ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. In the traffic advisory issued for Wednesday, the Delhi traffic police advised the commuters to plan their journey in advance and urged them to use public transport. (Representative Image (File Photo/ANI))

The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam between September 11 and 13.

The police advised commuters to plan their journey in advance and urged them to use public transport.

“In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 2, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi,” the traffic police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," it added.

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What roads will be affected? Here are some of the roads that will be affected according to the advisory of Delhi traffic police: