Delhi wakes up to waterlogged roads after overnight rain, more showers expected on Sunday

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, offering much-needed relief from the humidity but also triggering widespread waterlogging across key areas of the national capital. Gurugram: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram expresssway after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, July 31, 2025.(PTI)

Localities including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg witnessed disruptions in normal life after intense rain.

Rainfall was also reported in areas such as Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and the Minto Bridge. Visuals from Deoli Vidhan Sabha showed severe waterlogging, adding to the commuters' woes.

Video footage from Panchkuian Marg shows vehicles wading through waterlogged streets following a fresh spell of rain, disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement in the area.

Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place was also battered by the overnight showers, with heavy rain lashing parts of the national capital.

More showers likely in Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall in the city. A cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is likely to persist throughout Sunday, according to the weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR areas such as Bahadurgarh and Manesar."

The department added that "light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR," including Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh.

Temperature dips, humidity remains high

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal. Despite the rainfall, the relative humidity remained high at 90 per cent as of 5:30 pm on Saturday.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 84 recorded at 6 pm on Saturday.

The CPCB categorizes AQI readings as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).