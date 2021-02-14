Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will ease the current traffic load on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday after reviewing various road projects in Pune and western Maharashtra.
Addressing a press conference after inspecting the under-construction multi-level flyover project at Chandni Chowk in Pune, Gadkari said he had instructed officials concerned, contractors and local civic bodies to prepare a plan to ensure that the work gets completed during the next one year.
The BJP MP also reiterated that motorists would have to pay road tax if they need "good services".
"The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway work is going on. (Once completed), it will ease the traffic load on Pune-Mumbai Expressway as a bulk of traffic between northern and southern states currently pass through the Mumbai-Pune expressway," he told reporters.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a proposed 1,250-km long controlled-access highway connecting the national capital with the commercial capital of the country.
Gadkari said the main reason behind heavy traffic on the Pune-Mumbai expressway is that vehicles coming from northern states pass through this highway to travel further towards southern states.
"But the proposed 12-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will ease the traffic congestion on Mumbai-Pune expressway and other westerly highways," he said.
Gadkari said once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway reaches Surat in Gujarat, the south-bound traffic can be diverted using a new alignment (Surat - Nashik - Ahmednagar- Solapur).
"This will ease the traffic load on Pune-Mumbai Expressway and other highways, and also bring down vehicular pollution," he added.
Talking about the development and four-laning of the route from Pune that is used for walking palkhis or palaquins of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram by devotees of Lord Vitthal, Gadkari said the work was going on at high speed.
"Since the project is close to my heart, I think that beautification of the route should be done with the help of putting the couplets from 'abhangs' and songs devoted to Lord Vitthal along this route," he said.
He said devotees can also suggest some ideas which can be implemented for beautifying the palkhi road.
After inspecting the work of the multi-level flyover project at Chandni Chowk, Gadkari said, "I was told that the deadline to complete this project is 2023, but looking at the hardships and inconvenience caused to the public due to the ongoing work, it is not feasible to wait till 2023".
"I have asked all officials concerned and contractors to prepare a plan to complete the project in the next one year," he added.
He said the modalities regarding the acquisition of land for the flyover project stood completed and efforts will be made to complete the project at the earliest.
Gadkari said Axis Bank, which was the financier for the project, has violated norms.
"What this bank used to do is that it used to get the money collected in the form of toll (and) deposited it in its own account. Due to this, the concerned contractor did not get funds to finish the work. I requested the bank to hand over the funds to the contractors but it did not relent. The bank actually betrayed.... It violated the norms for the (flyover) project.
"It is because of the actions of Axis Bank, that the common people got inconvenienced as the contractor could not complete the work," said Gadkari.
He said he had written to Pune rural police and Pune collector that because of the bank's action, the contractor is not getting money and the work is getting delayed.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is now giving money to contractors to complete the flyover work, he said.
When asked about the people's reluctance to pay the toll in cases where road works are pending completion, Gadkari said the road tax has to be paid if people want good services.
"The way Chandrakant Patil (when he was PWD minister in the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra) waived the toll, we won't do it," he quipped.
Patil was also present when Gadkari referred to him.
Gadkari said the work of Katraj flyover near Pune will be started in the next one month.
He said works on road projects for Talegaon-Chakan- Shikrapur and Pune-Shirur-Ahmednagar will start soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January
Disengagement to be completed by next Fri; PLA forces move beyond Finger 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab civic polls: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulwama terror attack: People on social media pay homage to CRPF soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani woman who had become village panchayat’s interim head arrested: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting for 117 municipal bodies in Punjab to be held today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests Live: SKM to hold torch rally today
- The protests have entered its 80th day on Sunday and neither the government nor the farmers' unions representatives have arrived at a solution despite several rounds of discussions.
2 killed as earth falls on workers during railway construction work in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, protesters will pay for damage: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- The statement comes amid farmers’ protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMPLB moves SC on plea for uniform divorce laws
- Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah
- J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox