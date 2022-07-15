Delhi-Vadodara IndiGo flight diverted to Jaipur, probe ordered

A Delhi-Vadodara IndiGo flight was diverted to Jaipur following engine vibrations late on Thursday and prompted aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to order a probe.

A DGCA official said the flight was diverted as a precautionary measure and that the vibrations lasted for a fraction of a second. “A probe has been ordered,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

An IndiGo spokesperson said a caution message was indicated to the pilot en route to Vadodara and prompted flight 6E 859’s precautionary diversion to Jaipur for checks. “The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey.”