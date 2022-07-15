Home / India News / Delhi-Vadodara IndiGo flight diverted to Jaipur, probe ordered
india news

Delhi-Vadodara IndiGo flight diverted to Jaipur, probe ordered

A DGCA official said the flight was diverted as a precautionary measure after engine vibrations lasted for a fraction of a second
An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Jaipur for checks. (HT PHOTO)
An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Jaipur for checks. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 11:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha LM Tripathi

A Delhi-Vadodara IndiGo flight was diverted to Jaipur following engine vibrations late on Thursday and prompted aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to order a probe.

A DGCA official said the flight was diverted as a precautionary measure and that the vibrations lasted for a fraction of a second. “A probe has been ordered,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

An IndiGo spokesperson said a caution message was indicated to the pilot en route to Vadodara and prompted flight 6E 859’s precautionary diversion to Jaipur for checks. “The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out