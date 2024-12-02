Dilli humse dur nahi…’: Protesting farmers give Centre one week's time to accept demands

After a brief conversation with the police, the protesting farmers in Noida have decided to give the Central government one week to fulfil their demands. If the government fails to do so, they will march to the Parliament building, the farmers' body said. Protesting farmers from Punjab break the police barricades near Noida's Dalit Prerna Sthal to move towards Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

After a meeting with the Noida authorities, Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa, who is leading the protests, announced that they have temporarily relocated their protest to the Dalit Prerna Sthal (Ambedkar Park) on Noida Link Road, NDTV reported.

The farmer leader further threatened to resume their march towards the national capital, if their various demands, including legislation on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), are not met.

Earlier in the day, farmers from Punjab, who announced that they would march towards Delhi to demand a discussion on Minimum Support Price (MSP) broke police barriers near the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida and began moving towards Delhi.

Massive traffic snarls were reported near the Delhi-Noida border after the police set up multiple barricades and deployed heavy security given a farmers' protest march towards the national capital.

Delhi Police also put up multiple barricades and deployed security personnel at the Chilla border on the Noida link road, DND flyway and Kalindi Kunj border.

A senior Delhi Police officer said checking was underway at border points and drones were being used for surveillance.

What are the protesting farmers demanding?

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest, which was organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, primarily demanded compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protesting farmers have been demanding a farm loan waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers from Punjab, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), has called for a march towards Delhi on December 6.